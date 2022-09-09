Timothy (Timmy) O' Shea, St. James' Gardens, Killorglin.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Lavina, son Jamie, brother James, sisters; Mary, Eileen, Carol, Ann & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his parents Josephine & James, sister Patsy & sister-in-law Catherine. Rest In Peace
Reposing Monday evening (Sept. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry TD has sent 100 buses to Belfast for cataract proceduresSep 11, 2022 16:09
More than 200 dwellings granted planning permission in Kerry between April and JuneSep 12, 2022 08:09
Commercial rates in Kerry set to be revaluedSep 12, 2022 08:09
Glencar man named London Kerry Person of the YearSep 10, 2022 16:09
World's largest private residential cruise ship is docked in DingleSep 9, 2022 13:09