Timothy (Timmy) O' Shea, St. James' Gardens, Killorglin.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Lavina, son Jamie, brother James, sisters; Mary, Eileen, Carol, Ann & Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his parents Josephine & James, sister Patsy & sister-in-law Catherine. Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (Sept. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church