The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmie) O’ Keeffe, late of Doon, Kiskeam, Co. Cork who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Julia Mary, and devoted father of Pat, Frank, Mike and Billy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brothers Patie and Mick, sister Joan, daughters-in-law Julia, Margaret, Sheila, Aileen and Nora, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his good friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Sunday (May 7th) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Monday (May 8th) at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kiskeam cemetery. Timmie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed at churchservices.tv/kiskeam. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice by clicking on the following link marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/

House Strictly Private

Enquiries to Casey’s Kiskeam Funeral Directors on 029-76605