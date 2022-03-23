Tim O'Connor, Bridge Road, Abbeydorney and formerly of Oakview, Tralee and London, UK.

Pre-deceased by his father Tim late of Kevin Barry Villas, Tralee. Beloved husband of Jacinta, cherished son of Patricia (Patsy) and dear brother of Sadie and Josephine. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, mother, children, grand-children, sisters, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence at 1 Bridge Road, Abbeydorney (V92 PT61) on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney, on Saturday at 1.40PM for 2.00PM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Tim’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney/embed

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind on the following link https://www.guidedogs.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.