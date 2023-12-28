Advertisement

Dec 28, 2023 13:35 By receptionradiokerry
Thomas (Tom) O'Donnell, Tooting, London and late of Creggane, Duagh, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, after a short illness, on Friday 24th November, 2023, in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St. Georges Hospital, Tooting, London and in the presence of his family. Tom will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sons Dean and Johnnie, brother Danny (Clonmel), sisters Kathleen Carroll and Mary Hayes, brothers-in-law Maurice and Pat, sister-in-law Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements;     Requiem Mass for Thomas (Tom) O'Donnell, will be celebrated in St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by interment of ashes in The Old Cemetery, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

