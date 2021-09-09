Thomas Tom O' Shea

Aughills Castlemaine

A private family funeral will take place for Tom with Requiem Mass at 11 am on Saturday morning in St. Joseph's Church Inch with burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

The Funeral cortege will depart from Tom's residence at 10 O' Clock on Saturday morning en route to Inch Church.

Family flowers only please.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughters Jacqueline, Mary & Michelle, son Billy, in-laws Lorna, Kieran & Robert, grandchildren, sisters & brothers; Bill, Kitt, John & Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by his parents Bill & Mary, brothers Patrick & George and sister Mary.