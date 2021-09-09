Thomas Tom O' Shea

Aughills Castlemaine
A private family funeral will take place for Tom with Requiem Mass at 11 am on Saturday morning in St. Joseph's Church Inch with burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
The Funeral cortege will depart from Tom's residence at 10 O' Clock on Saturday morning en route to Inch Church.
Family flowers only please.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughters Jacqueline, Mary & Michelle, son Billy, in-laws Lorna, Kieran & Robert, grandchildren, sisters & brothers; Bill, Kitt, John & Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Advertisement
Predeceased by his parents Bill & Mary, brothers Patrick & George and sister Mary.
Recommended
Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate just above national averageSep 9, 2021 13:09
4 Kerry nursing homes and community hospitals receive positive HIQA reportsSep 9, 2021 13:09
Cork Airport to close for 10 weeks from MondaySep 9, 2021 13:09
Victims’ rights campaigner calls for domestic homicide review in wake of Lixnaw tragedySep 9, 2021 13:09
Community and gardaí praised for care of Lixnaw family petSep 9, 2021 13:09