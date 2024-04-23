The death has occurred, suddenly, of Thomas (Tom) McCarthy of Meennahorna, Duagh and formerly Doon Rd., Ballybunion.
Predeceased by his loving parents Johnny and Bessie.
Forever missed by his wife Sarah, adored children, Gerard, Aisling and Tom Jnr, his brothers and sisters, Noreen, John, Kathleen, Eamon and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and wide circle of dear friends.
House private, please.
Rest in Peace
Reposing in Lynch ' s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Friday, 26th April, from 5.00-7.00pm. Tom ' s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John ' s Church, Ballybunion, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Saturday, 27th April. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John ` s For those unable to attend, the Requiem mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the www.kbrtrust.com/donations/
Recommended
Mayor of Kerry urges local authorities to work with Credit Unions to ease housing crisisApr 23, 2024 11:14
Kerry County Council to close roads for Ride DingleApr 23, 2024 08:17
Six Kerry drinking water supplies were on the EPA’s Remedial Action List in Q4 2023Apr 23, 2024 08:12
International call up for Kerry playerApr 23, 2024 08:07
Groups drawn for County Hurling ChampionshipApr 23, 2024 08:07