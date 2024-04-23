The death has occurred, suddenly, of Thomas (Tom) McCarthy of Meennahorna, Duagh and formerly Doon Rd., Ballybunion.

Predeceased by his loving parents Johnny and Bessie.

Forever missed by his wife Sarah, adored children, Gerard, Aisling and Tom Jnr, his brothers and sisters, Noreen, John, Kathleen, Eamon and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and wide circle of dear friends.

House private, please.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch ' s Funeral Home, Ballybunion, on Friday, 26th April, from 5.00-7.00pm. Tom ' s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John ' s Church, Ballybunion, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Saturday, 27th April. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, St. John ` s For those unable to attend, the Requiem mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the www.kbrtrust.com/donations/