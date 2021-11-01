Thomas Joseph (Joe) Lynch, Lahesrough, Ballybunion.
Thomas Joseph (Joe) passed away, peacefully, after a short illness, in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his grandson Shane and brothers Johnny and Batty. Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Chris, sons Liam, Michael and Brian, daughters Helen, Siobhán and Brenda,sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Patrick and sisters Margaret, MaryAnn and Kate, grandchildren, James, Áine, Seán, Chloe, Níamh, Tara, Mia, Dylan, Oisín, Darragh, Ciara, Conor and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wide selection of friends.
Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
Removal from his home on Thursday morning to arrive at St. John’s Church Ballybunion for requiem mass at 11am.
Burial immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.
