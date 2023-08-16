Teddy (Timothy) Clifford, Clune, Ballyhar, Killarney.

Teddy passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 15th surrounded by his lovely family in the care of the Carrig Ward staff in University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by beloved wife Maureen (née Lynch), his son Michael and his sisters Maura, Eily and Norrie. Sadly missed by his children Shelia, Annie, Timmy, Maura and James, his son-in-law Graeme and grandchildren Tadhg, Danielle, Áine, Isla and Eva, relatives, extended family, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. May Teddy’s guardian angel lead him home.

Reposing at the Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies, on Thursday, August 17th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege for Teddy Clifford will arrive to The Sacred Heart Church, Ballyhar, on Friday morning at 10.50am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Teddy’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the following link

https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-help

Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director.