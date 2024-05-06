Tadhg Jackie O’Leary, Quarry Lodge, Tureenamult, Gneeveguilla, Co. Kerry. On Monday, May 6th 2024. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, his sister Maura, brothers Sean and Paudie Jackie and twins Eileen and Aeneas who passed away as infants. Peacefully surrounded by his loving and adoring family, daughter Máiréad, sons AJ, Frankie and Tadhgie Pa, his son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Joan, Mary and Fiona, sisters Peggy and Sheila, brother Aenie, his 9 cherished grandchildren, Pádraig, Siobhan, Aisling, Tadhg Jack, Laurita, Frank, Máiréad, Makayla and Clodagh sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Reposing in St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Tuesday evening, 7th May, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Tadhg’s funeral cortege will depart his family residence on Wednesday, 8th May, at 11:30am, for his Requiem Mass at 12:30pm, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Wednesday morning. Tadhg’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.
