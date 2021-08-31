Sr. Sheila McAuliffe, Society of the Sacred Heart, Johnstown, Dublin and formerly of Knocknagoshel.
August 28th 2021 in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, having been in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Dalkey. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Betty and Gay, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her extended family, her religious community, Associates, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Johnstown, Dublin on Thursday at 10am.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/johnstownourlady
Burial afterwards in Mount Venus Cemetery, Dublin.
