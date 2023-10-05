Sr. Pius O'Brien

Peacefully in University Hospital Kerry on the 4th October 2023 surrounded by her loving family and Mercy Sisters. Sr Pius is predeceased by her mother Bridget, her father Aeneas, her brother Bernie and sister Sheila Healy. Sr Pius will be forever loved and remembered by her sister Sr. Elizabeth, brother-in-law Hugh Healy, her nephews Paudie and Aeneas Healy and Aeneas O'Brien, nieces Martina Healy, Bridget Flynn, Elizabeth Joy and Joan O'Neill, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her extended family, Mercy Sisters and her many many friends from her business, social and charitable communities.

Sr. Pius has left a legacy of immeasurable love and kindness as she selflessly devoted herself to all who crossed her path, She will be fondly remembered by all those whose lives she touched with divine love, warmth and care.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass at 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Kerry Stars, Special Olympics Fund.