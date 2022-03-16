Sr. Perpetua (Kathleen) O'Keeffe, Cork City, Convent of Mercy Skibbereen, Co. Cork and formerly of Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge, Cork on today Friday from 3.00pm until 4.00pm. Reception on Saturday at 10.30am into the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, Listowel for 11.00am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to Ahavoher Cemetery.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen O’Keeffe. Beloved sister of Con, Brendan, Sheila, Eileen, Bridie and the late Mai and Theresa.

Sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy, her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, former colleagues and past pupils of Mercy Heights Secondary School