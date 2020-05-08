If you are in need of help, they’re are many local and national run helplines that you can call. Talking to someone who is trained to give you some support can help you make sense of what’s happening.
- Kerry County Council Community Response Helpline – 1800 807 009
- Kerry County Council Business Helpline – 1800 807 102
- HSE Helpline – 1850 241 850
- MABS – 0761 07 2000
- Citizens Advice – 076 107 4000
- Citizens Information Tralee – 076 107 7860
- The Samaritans – 116 123
- Pieta House – 1800 247 247
- ALONE – 0818 222 024
- Childline – 1800 666666
- Jigsaw Support Line – 1800 544 729
- Women’s Aid – 1800 341 900
- ADAPT Women’s Refuge – 066 712 9100
- Rape Crisis Centre – 1800 778 888
- Men’s Aid Ireland – 01 554 3811
- Male Domestic Abuse Advice Line – 1800 816 588