Sr. Catherine (Kay) Joy, Convent of Emilie, Cheshire, UK and late of Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Margaret Joy and much loved sister of Garry, John, Annette, Pearl and Liam. Sadly missed by her family, brother-in-law John McGinn, sisters-in-law Mary, Maureen and Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives, her Convent Community, Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition and her many dear friends. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Patrick Fitzgerald.

Funeral will take place in Cheshire on Monday 27th September.