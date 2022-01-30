Sheila Murray née Clifford of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Rae Street, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Christy, dear Mother of John, Christo, Ciara and Ronan and sister of Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Paul, Sarah, Alison, Iseult, Aobh, Ríos, Emma, Jack, Maeve, Clodagh, Callum, Daniel, Annabelle and Nina, great grandchildren Jamie and Jordan, son-in-law Gavin, daughters-in-law Xavier, Muireann, Aideen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11 am.

Internment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House strictly private please.