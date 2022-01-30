Sheila Murray née Clifford of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and formerly of Rae Street, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Christy, dear Mother of John, Christo, Ciara and Ronan and sister of Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Paul, Sarah, Alison, Iseult, Aobh, Ríos, Emma, Jack, Maeve, Clodagh, Callum, Daniel, Annabelle and Nina, great grandchildren Jamie and Jordan, son-in-law Gavin, daughters-in-law Xavier, Muireann, Aideen, relatives and friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11 am.
Internment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House strictly private please.
Recommended
KCC says setback areas should not contain any structures to discourage driversJan 31, 2022 12:01
Man charged with criminal damage to Garda vehicle in KillarneyJan 31, 2022 13:01
Killarney gardaí seeking public’s help after burglaries on FridayJan 30, 2022 13:01
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hospitalised in Causeway assaultJan 31, 2022 17:01
Gardaí warn of increase in counterfeit notes in KerryJan 31, 2022 17:01