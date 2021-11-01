Sean O’Dell, College Road, Castleisland and formerly of Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick.
Seán O'Dell (Retired Secondary School Principal) College Road Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Dromcollogher Co. Limerick. Unexpectedly on October 30th 2021 at the residence of his son Eoin in Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Noreen (Reidy). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family Eoin, Ellen and Michael, daughter-in-law Maryanne, sons-in-law Marcus and Rick, his adored grandchildren Andrew, Holly, Dylan and Harry, brother Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the Kerry Parent & Friends Association c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.
