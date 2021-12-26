Sean O' Shea, Melrose, Gortamullen, Kenmare and formerly of Cummers, Lauragh.

Sean passed away peacefully at home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Downing). Loving father of Miriam, Sean, Niall and Gavin. Cherished brother of Fionan and the late Paudie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, daughter-in-law Vickie, Gavin's partner Marion, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Abina and Kathleen, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare this Wednesday evening (Dec 29th) from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning from O'Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, for 11.00am Requiem Mass, which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com, followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Rockmount Care Centre or Palliative Care Kerry.