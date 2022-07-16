Sean Jackie O' Leary, Riverview, Leam, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. On July 17th, in his 86th year, peacefully passed away in the excellent care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Sean Jackie is predeceased by his son Paud and brother Paudie Jackie and twin siblings Eileen & Aeneas who died as infants.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by wife Maunie (Ní Cronin), children; Màirèad (O' Callaghan), Aeneas, Owen, Sean Og, Dermot, Maura (McCarthy) and Loretto, his siblings; Maura (O' Connor), Peggie (Scriven), Sheila (Looney), Tadhg and Aenie Jackie, brothers in law; Sean Scriven and Tim Looney, sisters in law; Sheila O' Leary (Falvey) and Eily Alyward (Ní Cronin), sons in law; Jerry Callaghan, Mike McCarthy, and daughters in law; Martina (Cronin), Geraldine (Coffey), Margaret (Bastible), Siobhan (O Connor) and Ann (O Shea). He was adored and enjoyed by his twenty one grandchildren; Patrick, Shane, Shannon, Conlin, Darragh, Shaunjak, Antonette, Connor, Paudie, Mark, Jack, Dermot, Ross, Tara, Mia, Chloe, Shauna, Bryan, Oisin, Abby and Michelle. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

House is strictly private at all times. On Monday 18th July, arriving to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 5pm for Prayers of Reception. The family will remain in the church until 8pm and respectfully ask that shaking of hands is avoided. The following morning (Tuesday 19th July), Sean Jackie will depart his residence at 11.15am for his Requiem Mass in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Palliative care University Hospital Kerry. Sean Jackie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore