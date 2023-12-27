Seamus (Jim) Costelloe,Coolalough, Hospital, Co. Limerick. formerly of Asdee, Co. Kerry.

Seamus passed away peacefully on 26th December 2023 in the tender loving care of Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock, surrounded by his family in his 89th year.

Retired member of An Garda Síochána.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family Marie, Paula & Tom, sister Kitty Kelly (Ballybunion), sons in law Martin & Colm, daughter in law Carmel, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, cousins, nieces (especially Ann Marie), nephews, relatives & friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Seamus will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Thursday evening (28th December) from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital for requiem mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Carebright, Bruff

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhilis

