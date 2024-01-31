Roy Wilkins, Clare View, Litter Road, Asdee, Co. Kerry and formerly South East, London, passed away peacefully in University Hospital, Tralee on Monday 29th January, 2024. Sadly missed by his grieving partner Christine, sons and daughter, grandchildren, family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford, on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30p.m. Private cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday. Roy's cremation service in Shannon can be viewed live www.Shannoncrematorium.com with the password WRM12 (link will go live at 11.55 for family who wish to join same by link).