Rosemarie (Rose) Quill, (née Murnane), (The Lodge, Killowen Road, Kenmare, and formerly of Letterlickey, Bantry, Co Cork). On the 30th of December, 2023, Rosemarie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and best friend of Finbarr, loving mom of Séamus, Finbar, Diarmaid and Oisín. Predeceased by her parents Con and Marie and her niece Níamh. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, sons and their partners, brothers Ray, Aidan and James, sister Colette, Aunts Chrissy and Margaret, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare, (V93 XP79), on Tuesday evening (January 2nd) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Rosemarie will take place on Wednesday morning (January 3rd) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie followed by burial in the Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare

Rosemarie's husband Finbarr and their boys would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Derek Power and his team at University Hospital Cork, Dr Aideen Russell, The Medical Centre Kenmare, Dr Mike and Marian Pead, Kenmare and all the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry and to all those who showed exceptional care and kindness to Rosemarie and her family during her illness.