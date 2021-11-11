Richard Whelan St Brendan's Place, Killarney and late of the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Joe, Eric and Richard. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, grandchildren Luke, Kasey, Kim, Hugo, James and Ellie, daughters-in-law Brigitte and Jennifer, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"