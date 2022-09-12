Richard Greer of Connolly Park, Tralee .

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (14th September) from 6 to 8 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Children’s Ward, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved husband of the late Peggy and dear father of Damian, Mark, Richard Jr. and the late Lynore.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Rachel, Seb, Lucas, Jack, Andrea & Ashley, great grandchildren Charlie & Sadie, brothers David & Arthur, sister Elsa, daughters-in-law Moira, Gina & Katerina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace.