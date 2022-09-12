Richard Greer of Connolly Park, Tralee .
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (14th September) from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Richard will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Children’s Ward, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved husband of the late Peggy and dear father of Damian, Mark, Richard Jr. and the late Lynore.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Rachel, Seb, Lucas, Jack, Andrea & Ashley, great grandchildren Charlie & Sadie, brothers David & Arthur, sister Elsa, daughters-in-law Moira, Gina & Katerina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace.
Recommended
Gardaí appealing for information after fight in Tralee takeawaySep 12, 2022 17:09
North Kerry Greenway expected to open towards end of this monthSep 13, 2022 13:09
Kerry GAA body awaiting report from under-11 game allegedly abandoned due to abuse of refereeSep 12, 2022 13:09
Kerry mother says her children are being denied school bus places due to mapping errorSep 12, 2022 13:09
South Kerry community appeals for help after vandalism of early years playgroundSep 13, 2022 13:09