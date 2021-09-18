Advertisement

Peter Kelliher

Sep 20, 2021 07:09 By receptionradiokerry
Peter Kelliher, Artigallivan, Headford, Killarney.

Funeral cortége will leave Peter's family home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff.

Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery. (travelling via Ballaugh Cross, Crosstown)

Family Flowers Only.
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

