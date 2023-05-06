Peter Anthony (Tony) Fahy, Templenoe, Kenmare and formerly of Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. On the 7th of May, 2023, Tony passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Bowles). Loving dad of Carmel, Shirley (Cronin) and Tony. Adoring grandad of Kelly, Karin, John, Caoimhe, Tara, Emmet, Alec, Jimmy and Adelaide. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, siblings Sean, Angela, Patricia and brother-in-law David. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his daughters, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Leanne, son-in-law Martin and Carmel's partner Matthew, brothers-in-law Jack, Charlie, Tim, Edward, Liam, Seamus and Joe, sisters-in-law Joan, Mary, Bernie and Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends. May His gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Tuesday evening (May 9th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Tony will take place on Wednesday morning (May 10th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare, which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming). Cremation will take place on Thursday (May 11th) at 4.00pm at the Island Crematorium Cork which will be live streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/ .

Tony's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.