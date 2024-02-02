Peggy Griffin (née Brosnan)

The death has occurred of

Peggy late of Ballyseedy, Tralee and formerly of Ballybeg, Currow, Co. Kerry.

Peggy passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry after many years being cared for at home by her son Noel and his family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter, brothers Michael, James, Tim, Denis and her sister Deborah Boucher.

***

Peggy is survived by her family – Noel, Sheila, Richard, Gerard, her grandchildren especially Chloe and Peter who were an essential part in her daily care, brothers Seán (Massachusetts USA), Tom (London UK), sister Sheila Robertson (Co Clare), daughter-in-law Denise [Heaslip], sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Peggy’s funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott [V92 FF95] at 10.40AM on Monday morning, February 5th, for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM followed by interment in Ballyseedy Graveyard.

Peggy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link

House Strictly Private.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.