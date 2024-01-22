Peg (Margaret) Gallivan, (née O'Sullivan), Knocknaskeha, Killarney and formerly of Knockaninane West, Killarney,Co Kerry.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

"May Peg Rest In Peace"

Family Information: Peacefully at her home in the care of her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis, her grandson Maurice, her brothers and sisters Pierce, Fr. Paul, Tom, Tadgh, Owen, Mary, Patsy, Francie, Brenda and Bernie. Loving mother of Mary (Kearney), Eileen (O'Mahony), Rena (Clifford), Anne (Flynn), Sheila (Cronin), Imelda (Curtin), Magdalene, Nuala and Niall. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Angela and Imelda, sons-in-law, her 23 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Marguerite, Peg and Sheila, Paul O'Sullivan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.