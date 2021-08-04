Advertisement

Aug 30, 2021 16:08 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick Sweeney, Tomies, Beaufort, Killarney

A private funeral will take place for Patrick Sweeney in St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish facebook page.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Killarney Community Hospital.

