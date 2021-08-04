Patrick Sweeney, Tomies, Beaufort, Killarney
A private funeral will take place for Patrick Sweeney in St Mary's Church, Beaufort on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Beaufort Parish facebook page.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Killarney Community Hospital.
