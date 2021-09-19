Patrick (Paudi) O'Grady, Cockhill, Kilcummin, Killarney and New Jersey, USA
Sadly missed by his loving family, his beloved children Ciara, Patrick, Mairead and Jack and their mother Margaret, brother John, sisters Eileen, Marie and Bina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends both here and New Jersey. Predeceased by his parents Abbie and Jackie and his brother Michael.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin this Thursday evening at 7.30pm for family and close friends.
The Memorial Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin
