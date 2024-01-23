Patrick (Patsy) Enright, Ilford, Essex and late of Dromerin, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, this Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Patsy being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Family Information:- Peacefully, on December 4th, 2023, at Brook House Care Home, Rochford, Essex. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie Eileen Jaycock, stepson Richard Jaycock, parents Patrick and Hannah Enright, brothers Joseph and John, sisters Annette and Mary and nephew Patrick Egan (Fenit). Patsy will be sadly missed by his stepdaughter Ann Jaycock and her husband Jim Botly, stepson Michael Jaycock, step-granddaughter Joanne Botly, sister Kit Dillon, brother-in-law Brian O'Connor, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.