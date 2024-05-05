Advertisement

Patrick (Paddy Darky) Riordan

May 5, 2024 13:55 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Paddy Darky) Riordan

Patrick (Paddy Darky) Riordan, Droum West, Glenbeigh

 

Paddy passed away peacefully on May 5th in the loving care of his family and the staff of Palliative Care Tralee.

 

Paddy beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Mike, Noreen and Bernie. Paddy will be missed by so many but especially his brother Johnny and sisters Mary and Noreen, his daughter in law Ann and sons in law John and Kevin. He is sadly missed by his grandchildren Samantha, Lucas, Dylan, Méabh, Eimear , extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

 

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

Reposing in Brennan's Funeral Home Glenbeigh, on Monday 6th May from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass for Paddy Riordan will take place in St. James' Church, Glenbeigh, at 12 o'clock Tuesday 7th of May followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

 

Advertisement

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus