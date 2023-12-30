Patrick Langan

The death has occurred of

Patrick passed away peacefully at UHK on December, 28th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved son of the late Ned & Delia Langan and grandfather to the late Damian Curtin.

Adored husband of Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John, Eamonn & Paudie,

daughters Bríd Jameson (Glin) & Maura Curtin (Brosna), grandchildren Seán, Áine, Cian, Danny & Tiernan.

Brothers George (Dublin) and Eddie.

Sons in law Shane Jameson and Gavin Curtin and Eamonn's partner Patricia. Sisters in law, Vera, Teresa, Kay & Mary, brothers in law Johnny and Pat, nieces Miriam Brouder, Anne O'Neill and Edel Langan, relatives, many friends and kind neighbours.

May Patrick rest in peace.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane V31 PE02 on Monday afternoon from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Arriving to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Tuesday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon Requiem Mass

streamlined on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mid Western Cancer Society.