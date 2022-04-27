Patrick Dunne, Clounmellane, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Ballinorig East, Tralee.
Arriving to St. Gertrudes Church, Firies at 1.45pm on Saturday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
