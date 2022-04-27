Advertisement

Apr 29, 2022 08:04 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick Dunne, Clounmellane, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Ballinorig East, Tralee.

Arriving to St. Gertrudes Church, Firies at 1.45pm on Saturday for 2pm Requiem Mass.  Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

