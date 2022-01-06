Patricia O'Carroll née Mc Carthy Woodlawn Park, Killarney and late of Coolick, Kilcummin

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

The Requiem Mass for Patricia will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association

Advertisement

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, loving mother of Saoirse, Bláithín, Fergal, Siobhán and Gráinne and much loved Nana Pat to her grandchildren Róisín, Lily, Mark, Aisling, Eábha, Ben, Faye, James, Eli, Hannah and Liam. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law David Thompson, Jason Stack, Richard Anderson and Aidan Doyle, daughter-in-law Mary Kiely, brothers Christy and Billy, sister Maureen Hawes, brother-in-law Dermot O'Carroll, sisters-in-law Helen and Josie, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, her dear friends and the staff and residents at Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility.