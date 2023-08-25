Paddy Fitzgibbon, Killeen, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on August 24th, 2023, beloved husband of Rita, dear father of Pat, Eric, Samantha and the late David, brother of Lolo and the late Francie and Eleanor. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Max, Leo, Ryan and Lonnie, daughters-in-law Maeve and Louise, son-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (August 27th) from 6.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net . Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.