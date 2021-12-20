Norrie O'Shea née Daly, 97 Ardshanavooly, Killarney.
Peacefully in Killarney Community Hospital. Sadly missed and remembered by her loving husband Timmy, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass for Norrie will take place at 11am on Friday (Dec 24th) in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem
Mass will be livestreamed on St. Michael’s Church, Sneem Facebook page –
followed by burial in Sneem Cemetery.
House strictly private please. Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
