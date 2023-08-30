Noreen Stokes née Conway, Graigue, Causeway, Co. Kerry, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on August 30th 2023. Predeceased by her parents Ellen and Paddy, uncle Patteen and aunt Bridge O' Donoghue. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Chris, son Patrick , daughters Lisa Kelly (Ballyduff) and Linda, sister Mary Power (London), daughter-in-law Kim, son-in-law Donie, grandchildren Evan, Sophie and Luke, brother-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law Margaret, niece Cathy, nephew James, relatives and a large circle of friends. Special thanks to The Community Palliative Care Team and Ballyduff Doctors.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway Thursday, 31st August, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Causeway Friday morning where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11am, livestreamed on the link below, followed by burial in Killury Cemetery, Causeway.

No flowers by request donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please.