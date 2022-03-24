Noreen O` Connell Ozone Terrace Ballybunion

Funeral cortege will leave her home for 11.00am Mass on Monday 28th March in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the Old cemetery Listowel

Family flowers only please

Family Information: Noreen passed away peacefully at her home. Noreen is pre-deceased by her parents. Matt and Mary Frances, her brother, Matt and her sister, Maureen.