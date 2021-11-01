Advertisement

Noreen Murphy née O’Dowd

Nov 2, 2021 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen Murphy née O’Dowd, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly Marian Park, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, dearest mother of Michael, Rena, Norma and Teddy, sister of Eileen, Kathleen and the late Teddy and John.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  House Private Please.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home.

