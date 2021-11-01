Noreen Murphy née O’Dowd, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly Marian Park, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Michael, dearest mother of Michael, Rena, Norma and Teddy, sister of Eileen, Kathleen and the late Teddy and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 11am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. House Private Please. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Recommended
Planning sought for 12 apartments in KillarneyNov 2, 2021 10:11
Tralee homeowner wakes to find burglar in their bedroomNov 1, 2021 17:11
Consultants issue strongly worded letter on litany of issues at UHKNov 1, 2021 13:11
Overturned truck in South Kerry causing traffic delaysNov 2, 2021 09:11
Son of 7 times All Ireland winner with Kerry remembers his fatherNov 1, 2021 19:11