Noreen Lawlor [née Hobbert] Marian Park and formerly of Rae Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday( May 1st) from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning (May 2nd) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Noreen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Noreen is pre-deceased by her loving son Martin, parents Paul and Mary, brothers Paul and Willie, sister Christina and nephew David.

Beloved wife of Jerry and cherished mother of John, Diarmuid and Susan.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren Hannah-Mai, Daniel, Rebecca, Samuel and Jennifer, sister Greta, daughters-in-law Helen, Maria and Georgina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace