Noreen Foley née Moynihan, The Cottages, Blennerville and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
On February 14th, 2022, beloved wife Tony, dear mother of Seamus and Mary, grandmother of Colin and Laura and sister of Joan Trant and the late Teddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Leo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen Foley née Moynihan will be celebrated at 10am
streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Loher Ward, Tralee Community Nursing Unit, Killerisk, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home. House Private Please
