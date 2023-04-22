Noreen Cronin of Highfield Grove, Caherslee and formerly Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, died peacefully, in her 97th year, on the 23rd April 2023, in the loving care of her niece Noeleen (Cahill) and her wonderful staff in Atlanta Nursing Home, Bray. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Nora, sisters May Jo, Kitty (Sugrue), Joan (Gibbons), brothers Patrick and Timmy, brothers-in-law Dinny and Jim, sister-in-law Maureen (Scannell). Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews in Clahane, Tralee, Dublin, Boston and Melbourne and her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray (A98 TX65) from 5 to 6pm on Monday 24th April. Funeral cortége will depart Colliers for Tralee on Tuesday 25th April at 11 am where Noreen will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home (V92 VK71) from 6 to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (V92 XA36) on Wednesday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Noreen will be celebrated at 10:30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to ALONE (via “Donation” link below – ALONE.ie donate), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace.