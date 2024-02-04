Nora O'Shea (née Courtenay)

Formerly of Gortnaboul, Kenmare. Died peacefully, surrounded by her family and the wonderful staff of St Columbanus Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Con O'Shea and loving mother of Mary, Denis, Bridanne, Betty, Noreen and Helena. Predeceased by her sister Brigid Lucey. Very Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, daughter-in-law Pauline, sons-in-law Neilie Kelly, Maurice Cronin, Oliver Johnson and Peter Brunner, her twelve wonderful grandchildren, Laura, Orlaith, Grace, Emily, Thomas, Jenny, Frank, Danny, Rose, Anabelle, Fiona, Elise and her great granddaughter Fiadh. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends

"May Nora Rest in Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Removal afterwards to the Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kerry Pallative Care.