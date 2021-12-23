Nora Morrisroe (née Power), Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of New Jersey, Templeglantine and Rylane, Duagh, Co. Kerry, who passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West on Wednesday 22nd 2021.

Nora is deeply regretted by her husband Mike, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal from Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday at 9.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. which will be live streamed on the following: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

Please observe social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask when attending the funeral. No handshaking please.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: [email protected]