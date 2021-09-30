Advertisement

Nora Carey née O' Mahony

Oct 2, 2021 14:10 By receptionradiokerry
Nora Carey née O' Mahony

Ballincrossig, Causeway, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Nora with the Requiem Mass livestreamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website on Monday at 11 o'clock in St. John's Church Causeway followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff. Enquires to Casey's Undertakers Causeway.

