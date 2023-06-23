Nellie Lyons nee Leane of Finuge, Lixnaw and formerly Melbourne, Australia, died peacefully on 23rd June 2023, beloved wife of the late Maurice (Moss) and loving mother of John, Maurice, Pat, Helen and the late Thomas and sister of the late Noreen (died 13th June in Melbourne). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-

grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews,

grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on

Sunday (25th June) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s

Church, Listowel on Monday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Nellie will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on

www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.