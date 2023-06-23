Nellie Lyons nee Leane of Finuge, Lixnaw and formerly Melbourne, Australia, died peacefully on 23rd June 2023, beloved wife of the late Maurice (Moss) and loving mother of John, Maurice, Pat, Helen and the late Thomas and sister of the late Noreen (died 13th June in Melbourne). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-
grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews,
grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on
Sunday (25th June) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s
Church, Listowel on Monday at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Nellie will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on
www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw
Rest in Peace.
Recommended
Kerry TD withdraws Dáil remarks about potential connection between transgender movement and paedophiliaJun 23, 2023 13:06
Two Kerry businesses in Tripadvisor’s top experiences in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Tralee montessori is first Tusla-accredited outdoor pre-school in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Festivals and events set to take place across Kerry this weekendJun 23, 2023 17:06
24-hour vigil held in East Kerry for injured manJun 23, 2023 17:06