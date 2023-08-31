Mundie (Edmond) Prendiville of Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Killaly, Castleisland
Beloved husband of the late Joan, dear father of Mark, Karen and Pamela and brother of Patsy, Catherine, Mary, Jacinta, Veronica, Cecilia, Martina, Connie and the late Jimmy, Garry & Eileen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ruth, Emily, Evan, Alice & Peter, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Derek & Ben, daughter-in-law Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mundie (Edmond) Prendiville will be celebrated at 10 am
Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie.
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Day Care Centre, Boherbee, Tralee, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
