Moira Bolger née Conroy, Rockpark Avenue, Tralee and formerly Newbridge, Laois and Southampton. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Mary, Michael, Christopher, Sarah Mark & Anthony. Pre-deceased by her grandparents Mary and Denis Conroy and her mother Molly. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Karl, Emmet, Emer, Clodagh, Orla, Ruiari, Ellie, Aidan, Jack, Tadhg, Matilda & Joe, great grandchildren Hannah & Tom, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Greg, daughters-in-law Tina, Michelle & Amy, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence 33 Rockpark Avenue, Tralee on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 12.30 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Moira will be celebrated at 1.00 p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu , if desired, to The Alzheimer Society (www.alzheimer.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.