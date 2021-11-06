Mike Brick of Oakview and Caherbreagh, Tralee and formerly Rathgar, Dublin,

Cherished husband of Una (neé Leydon- Co. Sligo) and dear brother of Liam, his twin Mary and the late Vincent, Maurice & Derry. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today from 4pm to 5pm, for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.bailemhuire.com/new-donation/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.