Advertisement

Mike Brick

Nov 8, 2021 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Mike Brick

Mike Brick of Oakview and Caherbreagh, Tralee and formerly Rathgar, Dublin,

Cherished husband of Una (neé Leydon- Co. Sligo) and dear brother of Liam, his twin Mary and the late Vincent, Maurice & Derry. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today from 4pm to 5pm, for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.bailemhuire.com/new-donation/) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus