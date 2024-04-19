Michael O'Sullivan, Fair Hill, Killarney and late of Glebe Place, Killarney.
Passed peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Biggane) and much loved father of Anthony and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Antoinette and Elaine, his grandchildren Peter, Brian, Adam and Hugh, brothers and sisters Seán (USA), Mary Gowran (Mullingar), Philomena O'Neill (Limerick) and Don (Pallas, Beaufort), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his former work colleagues in Tuf Shoes and his many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Noel.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney Sunday evening from 7:00pm to 8.30pm.
Requiem Mass for Michael O’Sullivan will be celebrated in St. Mary's Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Mass will be live streamed on Churchservices.tv
